SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives $196.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.67.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

SPSC opened at $180.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $140.00 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.86.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,316,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,858,000 after buying an additional 49,604 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,590,000 after buying an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

