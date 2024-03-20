Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. Steelcase also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steelcase

Steelcase Stock Up 1.4 %

SCS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 938,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,968. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,592 shares of company stock worth $1,256,502. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steelcase

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.