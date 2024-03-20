StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STEP. TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

STEP opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of ($14.61) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $131,026.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $131,026.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $315,820.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,989,434.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,084. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in StepStone Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

