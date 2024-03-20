Stewardship Advisors LLC Buys 19,640 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 106.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $38.97.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

