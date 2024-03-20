Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $7.72 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $194.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $132.09 and a 52-week high of $195.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

