Stewardship Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 106.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $38.97.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

