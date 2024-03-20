Stewardship Advisors LLC Invests $850,000 in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 363,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 325,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 59,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 88,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

TPLC opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

