Stewardship Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $108.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2952 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

