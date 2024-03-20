Stewardship Advisors LLC Purchases 2,480 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

