Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 1,964 Shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.59% of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QINT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 548.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,491,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,979,000 after purchasing an additional 60,003 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Quality Diversified International ETF alerts:

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QINT opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $238.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Diversified International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.