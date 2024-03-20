Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 85,625 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 72% compared to the average daily volume of 49,655 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Paramount Global Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,899,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,202,475. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.61%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,842,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,497,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5,716.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,738,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,387 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

