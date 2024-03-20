Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NetApp Call Options (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 11,212 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 126% compared to the typical volume of 4,955 call options.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.01. 400,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.25. NetApp has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,416 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

