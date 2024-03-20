StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Company Profile
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
