StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.