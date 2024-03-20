StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $77.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

