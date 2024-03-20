StockNews.com Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -32.27%.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,728,544,000. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,612,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

