StockNews.com Upgrades Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to “Hold”

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 2.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $31,843.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at $692,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.