Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SSYS

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 22,313 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 163,461 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.