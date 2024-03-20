Substratum Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.27 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $6.27 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 396.6% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006411 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00026372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00015015 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,957.83 or 0.99775600 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010829 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.78 or 0.00150981 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036106 USD and is up 223.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.