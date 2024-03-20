Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading 5% Higher

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 448,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,245,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -1.21.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 374.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,762,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 1,743.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 2,131,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 146.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 1,590,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 1,445.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,030,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 963,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,014,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after buying an additional 919,307 shares during the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

