Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading 5% Higher

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. Approximately 448,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,245,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -1.21.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
