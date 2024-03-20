Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUI. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.42.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.58. 17,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,175. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $143.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.68.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.