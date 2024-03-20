Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Insider Sells A$71,544.04 in Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Gill sold 3,963 shares of Supply Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$18.05 ($11.88), for a total transaction of A$71,544.04 ($47,068.45).

Peter Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Peter Gill sold 9,920 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.73), for a total transaction of A$176,873.60 ($116,364.21).

On Wednesday, March 6th, Peter Gill sold 918 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.85 ($11.74), for a total transaction of A$16,386.30 ($10,780.46).

On Friday, March 1st, Peter Gill sold 5,199 shares of Supply Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.83 ($11.73), for a total transaction of A$92,708.57 ($60,992.48).

Supply Network Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Supply Network Increases Dividend

About Supply Network

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Supply Network’s previous Interim dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Supply Network’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.

