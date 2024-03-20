Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,521 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Sysco worth $30,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $81.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,748,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

