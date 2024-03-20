TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $11.62

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.62, but opened at $11.90. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 733,055 shares traded.

TAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $373.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,771,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,809,000 after acquiring an additional 365,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,136,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth about $60,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

