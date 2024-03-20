Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) PT Raised to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 108.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $53,857.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,201,475 shares in the company, valued at $230,417,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,731 shares of company stock worth $2,103,703 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

