Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stake Lessened by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.99. 614,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,433. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

