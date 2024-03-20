Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 259,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 497,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TH shares. TheStreet cut Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $909.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 53.91%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after buying an additional 483,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,292,000 after acquiring an additional 149,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 84,998 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 13,213.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,390 shares during the period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

