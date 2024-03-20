Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.95. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 8,813,535 shares traded.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.31.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.