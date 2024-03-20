TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima Buys 750 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$54.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,860.00.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$54.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,506,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$43.70 and a twelve month high of C$57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.96.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.94 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1479514 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.35.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

