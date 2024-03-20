TD Cowen Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $230.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

HLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.88.

Shares of HLT traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $210.19. 335,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.20. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $210.39.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

