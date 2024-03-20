TD Securities Trims MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Target Price to C$18.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.46% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.88.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
