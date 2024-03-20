Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $0.96

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.93. Tellurian shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 4,509,779 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Tellurian Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 100.03%. The company had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,459,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 242,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 480,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 182,787 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tellurian by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 78,617 shares during the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

Featured Stories

