Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 297.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TNYA. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity

TNYA opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $308.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

In other news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 2,222,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,599,275 shares in the company, valued at $61,196,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,599,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,196,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,078.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,019.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,908 shares of company stock valued at $122,867. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 240,082 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 2,635.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 240,436 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 501.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 86,769 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 219,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 109,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 6,381,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 302,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.