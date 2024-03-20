Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Raised to $12.30

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $10.50 to $12.30 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TME. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of TME stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $11.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 225,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 846,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

