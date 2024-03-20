TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Trading 20.6% Higher

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. 11,902,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 19,894,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.
