TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.543 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
TFI International Price Performance
TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion.
