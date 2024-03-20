The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Position Increased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. Barclays reduced their target price on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

