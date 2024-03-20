The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Reduced by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Allstate by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 149,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Allstate by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.05. The company had a trading volume of 212,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.14. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

