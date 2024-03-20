The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock worth $13,214,499 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.53.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.85. 3,333,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,802,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

