The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 46.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,951,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,128,208. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $260.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.