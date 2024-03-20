The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 28,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $388.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.25. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $397.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

