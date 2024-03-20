The Hackett Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The Hackett Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years. The Hackett Group has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $670.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 43.58%. On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Articles

