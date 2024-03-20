The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $380.51. 526,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,879. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $385.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market cap of $377.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.14.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

