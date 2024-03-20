The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.20 Per Share

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from The Pebble Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Pebble Group stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £108.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 1.09. The Pebble Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.60 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.66.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Pebble Group news, insider David Moss acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($66,199.87). 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Pebble Group

About The Pebble Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.