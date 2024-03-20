Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $62,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 26,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 33,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 8,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,561,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $580.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,101. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $560.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.37. The firm has a market cap of $221.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

