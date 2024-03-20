Thomasville National Bank Acquires New Shares in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52,948 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 52.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $476,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

DYNF opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.97.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

