Thomasville National Bank Buys 393 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $391.53 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.93 and a 200-day moving average of $381.83.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.