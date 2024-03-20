Thomasville National Bank Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM stock opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

