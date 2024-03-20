Thomasville National Bank Has $2.33 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 216,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $161.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

