Thomasville National Bank Has $290,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,432,000 after purchasing an additional 522,608 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 25.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,906 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.03. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

