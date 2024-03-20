Thomasville National Bank Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $256.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.39. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.